Trainspotters fizz as Hamilton-Auckland commuter train rolls in for the first time

Eager trainspotters, from left, Kalani McDonnell,15, Joshua Garratt,15, and Callum James, 19, grab shots of the train.

Chill winds would not keep the trainspotters away.

Dozens were dotted outside the Frankton railway station in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, waiting for the arrival of Te Huia’s first four carriages.

Three teenage train enthusiasts, Joshua Garratt, 15, Kalani McDonnell, 15, and Callum James, 19, were fizzing at the sight.

“These are SRs, they are rebuilt British Rail Mark 2 carriages,” James told Stuff.

They were mostly constructed in Britain in the 1970s, refurbished then brought out to New Zealand, he said.

The carriages will be used for Hamilton to Auckland’s passenger train service – due to launch early 2021.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Train enthusiasts (from left) Joshua Garratt,15, Kalani McDonnell,15, and Callum James can't wait for Te Huia to officially start.

The trio are used to seeking out trains. The other day they tried to catch one heading through Mount Maunganui to Kawerau.

Once Te Huia officially sets off, they’ll be studying its timetable, Garratt said.

“We’ll come along and shoot it from the line side.”

Of course they’ll go on the train, Garratt said, not for the destination but the thrill of it.

“We’ll ride it, chase it and film it,” he said.

“Can we get a photo in front of the locomotive? One asks, and they’re off, running along the platform.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The future of travel between Hamilton and Auckland? You’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.

The four carriages were being refurbished at KiwiRail’s Hutt Valley workshop from March last year.

As the carriages rolled into Hamilton, iwi from Te Ha o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa led a karanga.

The mask-clad drivers waved as they pulled in, letting the public watch the sweep of Te Huia’s black, dark green wings over the silver carriage.

Iwi and councillors then walked through the carriages, blessing them.

The carriages have wi-fi, a USB and power socket next to each set of seats, wheelchair space, accessible toilets and a cafe service at one end.

Chair of the Passenger Rail Governance Group, Hugh Vercoe, told the crowd the carriages’ arrival signalled “a return to the golden age of rail in Waikato”.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Excited onlookers watch Te Huia's carriages pull into Frankton station.

This was a “significant milestone” for the service, Vercoe said, and he was pleased with their refurbishment.

“Previously, these carriages were rusting away in Taumarunui.”

Delays with track work in Auckland have pushed back the start of the Te Huia service until early 2021.

“We are looking at February but I won’t give a date until I get a confirmation from KiwiRail,” Vercoe said.

The construction of the Rotokauri Transport Hub has been delayed due to Auckland’s Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions, but the Huntly station should be ready on schedule.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Inside the carriages for the Hamilton-Auckland passenger service.

The journey will take 80 minutes from Rotokauri Station at the Base to Papakura, and between 2 hours 12 to 2 hours 20 minutes to central Auckland.

Despite the two-hour journey, Labour MP Jamie Strange said he believed the service would be well-used.

“Passengers will be able to sit at the table, open their laptop and work all the way up and back from Auckland, they will have a certainty of arrival time, and will be travelling in comfort.

“People will arrive at their workplace refreshed.”

Strange said he was excited to see a detailed business case for rapid rail between the two cities.

“The Te Huia service is the start of a service connecting the two labour markets.

“The end goal is rapid rail.”