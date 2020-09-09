Lotto: Lucky player wins $4.3 million from 20th Powerball win in 2020

Someone has won $4.3 million in Lotto Powerball.

The windfall was made up of $4 million from Powerball and $333,333 from First Division on Wednesday.

The winner bought their ticket online.

Two other people – from New Plymouth and Dunedin respectively – also took home $333,333 each.

Someone from Auckland won $600,000 in Strike Four. They also bought their ticket online.

The lucky numbers for Wednesday's draw were 1, 5, 15, 21, 24, 36.

The bonus ball was 13 and Powerball was 5.

It is the third Lotto draw in a row in which someone has won big.

On Saturday, an Aucklander won $4.2 million from Powerball and last Wednesday a Christchurch player won the life-changing sum of $10.5 million.

On August 15, ten people split a $50 million jackpot, scoring a whopping $5,023,999 each.

"It's amazing how many lives have been changed overnight with Powerball already this year, and it's only September! We can't wait to chat with New Zealand's newest multi-millionaire," Lotto spokeswoman Marie Winfield said.