One person seriously injured after milk tanker and car collide in Canterbury

13:41, Sep 06 2020
The crash happened on the corner of Main South Rd (State Highway 1) and Parkins Rd near Dunsandel.
A crash between a milk tanker and a car near Dunsandel in rural Canterbury has left one person with serious injuries.

In a statement, police said they received a report of the crash on the corner of Main South Rd (State Highway 1) and Parkins Rd about 12.23pm on Sunday.

Initial indications were that one person was seriously injured.

A St John spokeswoman said the person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

Traffic near the accident is being diverted and roads have been closed.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman confirmed two crews were attending the crash.

There was another collision between a milk tanker and a car in Dunsandel in October 2019. That crash happened at a different intersection with SH1 and left a person with moderate injuries.

