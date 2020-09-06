One person seriously injured after milk tanker and car collide in Canterbury
A crash between a milk tanker and a car near Dunsandel in rural Canterbury has left one person with serious injuries.
In a statement, police said they received a report of the crash on the corner of Main South Rd (State Highway 1) and Parkins Rd about 12.23pm on Sunday.
Initial indications were that one person was seriously injured.
A St John spokeswoman said the person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.
Traffic near the accident is being diverted and roads have been closed.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman confirmed two crews were attending the crash.
There was another collision between a milk tanker and a car in Dunsandel in October 2019. That crash happened at a different intersection with SH1 and left a person with moderate injuries.
