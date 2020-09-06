One of the missing New Zealander's on capsized livestock ship is from Southland

The 11,947-ton Gulf Livestock 1 cargo vessel sails through Port Phillip Heading into Bass Strait Victoria in Australia, April 6, 2019. Japanese rescuers are searching for the livestock ship carrying 42 crew members and 5800 cows after a survivor said it sank during rough weather off a southern Japanese island, according to the coast guard.

One of the two New Zealanders missing after a livestock boat capsized off the coast of Japan is understood to be from Southland.

Stuff understands Lochie Bellerby was aboard the ship.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the organisation was in contact with Japanese authorities as part of its consular response, and remained in close contact with the families of the two New Zealanders aboard.

‘’For privacy reasons we do not release information about individuals involved in consular cases.’’

The search for crew of the missing ship was temporarily called off at the weekend due to Typhoon Haishen, according to the Philippine government.

It was the second typhoon to hit the area in recent days.

The cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1 left Napier in mid-August and was headed for China’s eastern coast with 43 crew and 5800 cows on board.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said support was being provided to the families of the two New Zealanders.

Ardern said she had not been in contact with the families herself.

“But I did seek information as to whether or not they were being supported and I understand they are,” she said Saturday.

“Obviously key for us will be making sure that they’re getting as much information as we can.”

Officials were waiting for a further briefing from the Japanese coast guard.

The coast guard found a third crew member on Friday (local time) in waters where the ship travelling from Napier to China was believed to have gone down.

The rescued man was Jay-nel Rosals, a Filipino deckhand.

He was wearing a life jacket and was floating in a raft north of Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea.

According to one rescued crew member, the missing ship stalled when an engine stopped, then capsized and sank after being hit broadside by a powerful wave during stormy weather.

Three crew members have now been recovered after the apparent sinking, however only two have survived.

The total crew included 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

Rescuers have found traces of fuel on the surface of the sea in the area, a sign of the ship's submersion.

Rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area, as well as a life jacket.

The ship had sent a distress call amid strong winds and heavy seas whipped up by Typhoon Maysak.

Rescuers in three patrol vessels, three aircraft, as well as divers, joined the search operations.

A bundle of orange rope and a life jacket carrying the ship's name were also recovered, according to a coastguard statement.

In her comments on Saturday, Ardern noted live animal exports had been halted while the incident was investigated.