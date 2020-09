Police were called to the incident in Factory Rd at around 2.30pm on Sunday

A 13-year-old boy has died after falling near Kaikōura.

Emergency services were called to Factory Rd in Hāpuku, where he was fatally injured, about 2.15pm on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

Stuff understands the boy fell possibly 20 to 30 metres from a hill.

He was taken to Kaikōura for medical care, but later died.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.