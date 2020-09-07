Family of missing Southland man on capsized livestock boat remain hopeful he is still alive

The 11,947-ton Gulf Livestock 1 cargo vessel sails through Port Phillip Heading into Bass Strait Victoria in Australia, April 6, 2019. Japanese rescuers are searching for the livestock ship carrying 42 crew members and 5800 cows after a survivor said it sank during rough weather off a southern Japanese island, according to the coast guard.

The family of a Southland man who remains missing after the livestock boat he was aboard capsized off the coast of Japan five days ago remains hopeful he is still alive.

Lochie Bellerby, from Southland, is one of the two New Zealanders missing after the Gulf Livestock 1 boat capsized on September 2.

The second New Zealander is father of two Scott Harris, 37, who was working as the herd manager of the almost 6000 cattle on board the ship.

Sue Sherburd, a spokeswoman for the Bellerby family, said they “of course’’ remained hopeful Lochie Bellerby was still alive.

However, they did not want to make any comment about his background or about his role on the boat.

‘’At this stage the family are waiting for news and until such time as they have news, they are wishing for privacy.’’

They were also unwilling to comment about any support they may have been getting from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government.

It is understood Bellerby, aged in his late 20s, was raised on a sheep farm near Te Anau and attended the town’s Fiordland College as a youngster.

Karen Adrian, the mother of Harris, told Radio NZ they had also not given up hope of finding him alive, but time was ticking and she wanted the government to help with the search and rescue efforts.

She said the government was not doing enough to find him.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said they knew it was an extraordinarily stressful time for the families of the two New Zealanders on the boat.

The ministry would continue to provide all assistance possible to the families and they were being updated as soon as information came to hand.

‘’However there are still many unknown factors in this tragedy, and information is scarce.’’

The Japan Coast Guard was leading the search and rescue effort and it was well equipped to carry out the operation, the foreign affairs spokesperson said.

“They are the experts in this, putting a significant amount of effort into this operation in very difficult conditions, and know the area. New Zealand has not been asked to assist in the search operation.

‘’We remain in regular contact with the Coast Guard and will continue to seek up to date information about their search and rescue efforts.’’

The search for crew of the missing ship was temporarily called off at the weekend due to Typhoon Haishen, according to the Philippines Government.

It was the second typhoon to hit the area in recent days.

The cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1 left Napier in mid-August and was headed for China’s eastern coast with 43 crew and 5800 cows on board.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, on Saturday, support was being provided to the families of the two New Zealanders.

Ardern said she had not been in contact with the families herself.

“But I did seek information as to whether or not they were being supported and I understand they are,” she said on Saturday.

“Obviously key for us will be making sure that they are getting as much information as we can provide.”

Officials were waiting for a further briefing from the Japanese coast guard.

The coast guard found a third crew member on Friday (local time) in waters where the ship was believed to have gone down.

The rescued man was Jay-nel Rosals, a Filipino deckhand.

He was wearing a lifejacket and was floating in a raft north of Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea.

According to one rescued crew member, the missing ship stalled when an engine stopped, then capsized and sank after being hit broadside by a powerful wave during stormy weather.

Three crew members have now been recovered after the apparent sinking, however only two have survived.

The total crew included 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

Rescuers have found traces of fuel on the surface of the sea in the area, a sign of the ship's submersion.

Rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area, as well as a lifejacket.

The ship had sent a distress call amid strong winds and heavy seas whipped up by Typhoon Maysak.

Rescuers in three patrol vessels, three aircraft, as well as divers, joined the search operations.

A bundle of orange rope and a lifejacket carrying the ship's name were also recovered, according to a coast guard statement.

In her comments on Saturday, Ardern noted live animal exports had been halted while the incident was investigated.