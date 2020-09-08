Tourist missing for over a year in Auckland claimed disappearance arranged in China

Biao Zhang, 29, was being sought by police from June 2018 until November 2019.

A Chinese tourist who disappeared from a tour group in 2018, turned himself in to police after evading immigration officials for more than a year.

Police alerted the public to the student's disappearance in July 2018 but by then, Biao Zhang had already been missing for a month.

The 29 year old had arrived in New Zealand on June 14 as part of a tour group and was last seen at The Surrey Hotel, in Grey Lynn, six days later.

He told his roommate he was going outside for a smoke and a drink and disappeared into the night. The next day one of the Travelmore tour guides reported Zhang missing.

At the time, Senior Constable Graeme Bruges said Zhang was believed to speak “limited English” and had no known contacts in New Zealand.

Zhang had entered the country on a visitor visa for five weeks, which expired while he was missing.

In November 2019, Zhang turned up at the Auckland City police hub, accompanied by a police liaison officer from the Chinese Embassy and told police he wanted to go back to China.

Documents released under the Official Information Act (OIA), showed Zhang told police someone from China had arranged his travel to New Zealand and his subsequent disappearance.

He said he’d never met the person and all communication was through social network app WeChat, which he’d deleted.

He provided police with no information about where had been staying, or what he had been doing during his stay in New Zealand.

Sightings of Biao Zhang

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied The only reported sighting of Biao Zhang during his disappearance was at the Epsom Badminton Hall.

During the time Zhang was considered a missing person there was little information about where he may have been.

In June 2019, police said two women alleged they had seen Zhang at the Epsom Badminton Hall.

The women said they had recognised Zhang’s face as they had seen it on the news.

In the following days police visited the hall but Zhang was unable to be found.

Investigation in China

A Chinese police liaison officer in New Zealand made inquiries to Zhang’s whereabouts back in China.

Zhang’s parents, who were living in Anshan city were visited by police, and they said Zhang had returned to China and was working in another city.

Police could find no record for Zhang entering the country and after searching for Zhang, his parents admitted he was working for a construction site back in Christchurch, New Zealand.

An address in Christchurch was searched but nothing was found.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied Zhang's family and friends told police he had been living at an address on Oldwood St in Bishopdale, Christchurch.

There were no further sightings of Zhang reported to police or immigration, until he turned up at the police station himself.

He was served with a detention notice, and passed on to Immigration NZ.

A spokesman from Immigration NZ said Zhang departed New Zealand in November 2019.