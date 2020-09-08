Police seek witnesses after fatal crash in Southland

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of the four vehicles involved in a fatal crash in Southland last Wednesday.

Two people, 22-year-old Matthew Dale Harris and his 5-month-old daughter Ruby Jane Harris, died following a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 near Invercargill.

A teenager remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

Police believe there may be people who are yet to speak to them with information that may assist with the investigation, and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any of the following vehicles in the area prior to the crash:

An orange 2014 Ford Ranger ute, registration MHL704, towing a trailer.

A grey 2013 Toyota RAV4 station wagon, registration HDW704

A blue 2007 Mazda Atenza, registration LBF327

A blue 2019 Mazda2, registration MPF649.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who was a witness during or following the crash.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 200903/1062.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.