Police officers reissued guidelines on how to keep patrol cars secure after spate of thefts

Police National Headquarters operations manager, response and operations Braydon Lenihan told staff problems with vehicle security are rare, but they are embarrassing for police.

Police officers have been reissued guidelines for keeping their patrol cars secure after a spate of ‘embarrassing’ auto thefts.

The reminder of the guidelines follows an announcement by police in July that it would be issuing a national instruction to remind staff to remove keys from unoccupied vehicles.

It followed a finding from the Independent Police Conduct Authority that police were somewhat responsible for an incident in August 2019, when a Gore man stole a patrol vehicle which had the keys in the ignition, used it to ram another patrol car before ditching it, and stole two loaded police Glock pistols.

Police National Headquarters operations manager, response and operations, Braydon Lenihan, told staff in the Police Association’s monthly publication, Police News, that problems with vehicle security are rare, but they are embarrassing for police, attracting a lot of media attention and have the potential to put staff at risk.

READ MORE:

* Police partly to blame for Gore vehicle and gun theft

* Police sergeant indecently assaulted woman in Wellington, watchdog says

* Man allegedly steals police guns after ramming patrol cars

* Man arrested after 'joy ride' in police patrol car



The Gore incident is one of several in the past year.

In December, a woman who was pulled over by officers in South Aucklank allegedly locked herself in the police car, and drove it away.

During the alert level 4 Covid-19 lockdown, a 19-year-old Napier man, Malcolm Wallace, stole two police vehicles during a 12-day crime spree.

In the first instance, Wallace, while handcuffed, managed to get his legs through the handcuffs, so his hands were in front of him, climbed into the driver's seat and locked the car doors, all while the police officer was busy.

Stuff Malcolm Wallace stole two police cars in Napier during level 4 lockdown.

The car was operated by a proximity key and the officer with the key was close enough to allow Wallace to start the car. He was then pursued through Havelock North and Hastings until he was eventually arrested.

Again, while the officer driving the car was preoccupied, Wallace managed to get his legs through the handcuffs. He started the police car and drove away, but was stopped by the road spikes after travelling a short distance.

Last month in Christchurch, a woman who appeared intoxicated and refused to be breath-tested was put in the back of a police vehicle.

As the officer walker around to the driver’s door, the woman allegedly climbed into the front seat and drove off, colliding with several parked cars before coming to a stop.

John Hawkins/Stuff Hori Gemmell stole a police car in Gore and two loaded guns.

The basic concept of locking cars is a little more complicated for frontline police staff.

PNHQ Specifications Sergeant Dave Martin said details that should be second nature can be overlooked during the distractions of unexpected and rapidly evolving situations involving offenders.

“Cops frequently want to leave their car engines running: for example, to keep the lights and radios on (a running engine ensures the battery won’t go flat), and both patrol car models have the ability to be locked while the engine is running,” said the article.

Currently, there are two models of patrol cars, the ZB Holden Commodore, which is more common, and the older-style VF Holden Commodore.

Adding to the complexity of the issue is that each model has a slightly different locking procedure to activate the anti-theft ignition system (ATIS).

If the ATIS is properly activated, vehicles can be left running and secured at the same time.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore Police Station where Gemmell stole a police car and two firearms.

One flaw is that push button style cars with ‘proximity’ remote keys can be started and driven, even if the vehicle is out of range of the car’s remote.

Manufacturers moved away from incorporating vehicle shutdown once the vehicle is out of range of the key, due to the risk of engine shut down in high-risk areas such as highways or the middle of an intersection.

This flaw is what allowed Wallace to flee from police, in a patrol car, without the keys.

In February, Holden announced it was ‘retiring’ from New Zealand and Australia, pushing police back to the drawing board on what type of patrol cars it will use in the future.

Police have used Holden since late 1960, briefly using Fords in the 1970s and 80s, before returning to Holden.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF There are two styles of police vehicles, both of which have different anti-theft locking procedures.

There were 2866 Holden vehicles in the police fleet, making up 88 per cent of vehicles in their possession in February.

It is not yet know which brand police will go with for its patrol cars in the future.

A police spokeswoman said a call for tender was made in mid-July and the process is ongoing.

In conjunction with the Royal New Zealand Police College, police are now developing a training package on vehicle security that will be included as part of the cyclical tactical training for front line officers.

A standalone policy will also be developed by National Headquarters and new items of uniforms will be issued to officers next year to improve how they carry keys.