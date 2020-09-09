Number of roadside breath tests plummet as road deaths continue to rise

The AA is calling for roadside breath test checkpoints to increase following a downturn in recent years. (File photo)

Police are being urged to restore dwindling breath-test checkpoints as the number of alcohol-related road deaths continues to climb.

Latest police figures show fewer than 1.3 million roadside breath tests were carried out in 2018-19, down from more than 3 million in 2013-14.

With road deaths involving a drunk driver increasing by 77 per cent between 2014 and 2019, the Automobile Association (AA) is calling for the Government elected in October to restore testing levels to where they were.

Road safety spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said although many factors had contributed to the rising road toll, the reduction in roadside checkpoints was a “major factor”.

“In our view, if we increase testing again, we think that is going to help turn it around and lead to fewer deaths.”

The New Zealand Police 2018-19 annual report noted testing numbers were down on previous years, with police focusing on “specific risk-targeting interventions ... at the cost of test volumes”.

A decline in impairment testing teams had also contributed to the decrease, the report said.

Thomsen said it was once common for New Zealanders to pass through alcohol checkpoints, but that was becoming a thing of the past.

“We know what we need to do [to reduce alcohol-related road deaths], and part of that is what we’re calling for here – getting the testing numbers back up for alcohol.

“It’s actually only a small group of people who do risk drinking and driving. If they are seeing regular police testing going on, and they know it’s happening ... that can make people change their behaviour and not take that risk.”

Vehicle kilometres travelled had increased by 20 per cent between 2013 and 2018, Thomsen said.

The AA is also calling for greater enforcement of interlocks sentences, which require a driver to clear a breathalyser test to start their car.

Although the sentence was made mandatory for repeat and serious offenders in June 2018, the association found only half of those offenders received the sentence in the six months after it was introduced, because of various exemptions.

Because installation of the device, which can cost up to $2500, is self-enforced, fewer than half of the people ordered to install it actually did so, the research found.

The Government’s Road to Zero 2020-2030 action plan targets zero deaths and serious injuries in road crashes.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said police had set a target of 2 million breath tests this year, returning to 3 million by next year.

She blamed lower test numbers on funding cuts made to frontline road policing under the previous National government.

“After five years of underinvestment, it takes time to scale back up. This year, police invested an extra of $2.8m in breath testing devices, enabling them to roll out an additional 2,700 devices.

Road policing is funded through the New Zealand Transport Agency’s national land transport fund.

Annual reports show the agency invested $338m in the programme, including $62m for alcohol, drug, and fatigue monitoring, compared to $309m in 2013-14.

A spokesperson said police had carried out 1.6 million breath tests in the 12 months to June 30 – an increase of 27 per cent on the previous year.

The Ministry of Transport said 1070 road safety staff were employed across the country, and wages would be increased over time to sustain that number.

“The increase in the number of tests undertaken shows the figures are moving in a positive direction, leading to a reduction in deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads,” mobility and safety acting manager Lucy Nie said.

National road policing manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch said mass breath tests had been increasing before the coronavirus pandemic.

However, many tests were carried out at targeted, high-risk locations.

“We acknowledge that this, in conjunction with high volumes of random breath testing, is the most effective way of preventing drink-driving.”

Road safety campaigner Leah Abrams said police checkpoints helped both as a way to catch drunk drivers and as a deterrent to drunk driving.

"Checkpoints are a really great preventative, and there's a need for more of them to make our roads safer."

Abrams was badly injured in a 2015 crash caused by a drunk driver, and needed surgeries and a year of therapy to recover. As a result she established the charity No One Ever Stands Alone, and has seen close up the devastating effects of drunk driving.

"A lot of families have someone who will never come home again, someone they will never see again.

"There are huge effects from drunk and drugged drivers on our roads, and there is a huge amount to be done," she said.

Sarah Deans, also a road crash survivor and founder of the Road Traffic Accident Trauma Charitable Trust, said many factors caused drunk driving and it was unfair to blame fewer checkpoints for the increase in crashes.

The community had a role to play in preventing drunk driving too, Deans said.

"It is important for us to remember that road safety is everyone’s responsibility."

Police alcohol checkpoint tests

2013-14 – 3.02m (target 2.7m)

2014-15 – 2.56m (target 2.7m – 2.9m)

2015-16 – 1.47m (target 2.7m – 3m)

2016-17 – 3.13m (target 2m – 2.4m)

2017-18 – 1.68m (2m – 2.4m)

2018-19 – 1.27m (target 1.6m – 2m)

Alcohol-related road deaths

2014 – 48

2015 – 65

2016 – 67

2017 – 75

2018 – 80

2019 – 85

Drink and drug-driving offences

2013 – 24,540

2014 – 20,969

2015 – 26,138

2016 – 25,479

2017 – 25,544

2018 – 25,936

2019 – 24,833