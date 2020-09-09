Coronavirus: False-positive Christchurch case in town for mosque sentencing

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirms on Wednesday a man who tested positive for Covid-19 before testing negative had come from overseas for the sentencing of the Christchurch mosque terrorist.

A man who initially tested positive for Covid-19 before returning a negative test was in Christchurch for the sentencing of the Christchurch mosque attack terrorist.

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday one case was under investigation in Canterbury. The ministry said the person was in managed isolation, however it was unclear if they had come from overseas or had been in the community.

Stuff understands the person, who was in town for the sentencing of the mosque gunman, was at an address in Christchurch when they were notified of their positive test on Friday evening. The person was then rushed to a managed isolation facility.

On Sunday, the ministry said the person had since tested negative for Covid-19 and the investigation had been closed.

It's understood a person who initially tested positive for Covid-19 attended the sentencing of the March 15 terrorist.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday the case involved someone who travelled to Christchurch for the mosque sentencing in late August.

On arrival, they completed 14 days of self-isolation and were tested on day three and 12, with both tests negative. The man had two further tests after he left managed isolation; the first was negative and the second was a “weak-positive”, Bloomfield said.

“The characteristics of that test suggested an old infection ... however, it was treated until it was confirmed it was not an active infection by follow-up tests which were all negative,” he said.

“It was treated as though it could be a live case and so his immediate close contacts were also re-isolated with him and tested and all their tests came back negative.”

Bloomfield said the man was not symptomatic at any point.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman declined to say whether other agencies, such as police, Ministry of Justice and Corrections had been notified of the case while it was under investigation.

“While we announce basic details of people who test positive, as there is understandable public interest, we do not provide information about people who are ‘under investigation’ or being tested as that is private information,” the spokeswoman said.

In this incident, the “clinical picture" was always that it was an “unlikely case” and remained categorised as under investigation, she said.

“Part of any investigation involves a clinical judgement about assessing the public health risk, which was considered as very low in this instance, subsequently confirmed following additional testing.”