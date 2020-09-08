Livestock boat tragedy off Japan involving two Kiwis 'hits deep' for experienced operator

Two New Zealanders were among the crew of the ship which sank during a typhoon off Japan.

An Arrowtown man who has been on more than 40 livestock ship ocean voyages says the tragedy off Japan’s coast six days ago is hard to stomach.

The ill-fated Gulf Livestock 1 left Napier in mid-August and was headed for China’s eastern coast with 43 crew and 5800 cows on board when it capsized and sank in stormy weather on September 2.

Two New Zealanders were aboard, Southland’s Lochie Bellerby, aged in his late 20s, and father of two Scott Harris, 37. Both are still missing.

JAPAN COAST GUARD A Filipino crewmember of Gulf Livestock 1 being rescued by Japanese Coast Guard members.

Arrowtown’s Brent Wallace, who has completed dozens of ocean voyages aboard livestock boats over 20 years, said he was saddened for everyone affected by the sinking.

He said the tragedy ‘’hits pretty deep’’ because he had worked with many Filipino workers on other livestock boats over the years and they always sacrificed a lot for their families.

Supplied/None Brent Wallace (left) with a veterinarian in Saudi Arabia about a decade ago, after travelling from Australia on a livestock boat.

‘’Fantastic guys ... happy people, and they are on those boats to give their wives, their kids, their parents a better life.’’

Wallace believed with it being six days since the sinking, it would be ‘’small miracle’’ if anyone else was found alive.

So far three crew members have been rescued, two of whom survived.

Wallace had worked as a stockman on numerous ships sailing in the same area as where the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized, and at the same time of year which coincided with the typhoon season.

It was fairly common for livestock boats to be travelling through the area during the typhoon season, he said.

Graham Flett/AP The 11,947-ton Gulf Livestock 1 cargo vessel sails through Port Phillip Heading into Bass Strait Victoria in Australia.

The ships had access to constant weather reports and normally sailed around the worst of the weather.

Another livestock ship had also left New Zealand for China just several days after Gulf Livestock 1 left on its final journey.

Karen Adrian/Supplied Kiwi dad Scott Harris was onboard the Gulf Livestock 1. He has not been found.

Wallace said he had kept in contact with the crew on the other boat from his Arrowtown base.

“It was rough [seas], I am not going to lie ... but with modern technology the weather reports are there for them.’’

The ship had avoided the worst of the weather by going around the typhoons, Wallace said.

He was unwilling to speculate on what happened to Gulf Livestock 1, but believed it would have survived the rough seas if its engine had not failed.

“They are pretty sturdy boats and as long as you have that power on ...’’

Wallace said his job on livestock boats had been to ensure the crew members fed and watered the animals correctly and any sick animals were isolated for treatment.

He believed Bellerby and Harris would have had the same tasks.

AP A rescued crew member of the cargo ship after being safely plucked from the Japanese sea after the ship went down.

He had only once before been on a livestock ship where he feared for his life, aboard the Ocean Drover which battled big seas out of Fremantle for three to five days.

The hand rails on the top deck of the 190m long ship were broken in 28 places, a veterinarian in his cabin was flung from his bunk, and a bolted-down fridge flew across the cabin and landed between the legs of Wallace, who was sleeping on the floor.

The shipping of livestock from New Zealand was currently suspended, but Wallace said if animal rights groups got their way, and the trade was banned, other countries may take over which didn’t have good animal welfare standards, while a strong export earner would be lost.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the search for the missing people aboard the Gulf Livestock 1 was resuming on Tuesday.

The ministry was providing consular assistance to the two New Zealand families.

Although New Zealanders were advised not to travel overseas, the ministry and its embassy in Tokyo were providing the two New Zealand families with information about Japan's Covid-19 restrictions, flight availability and route options.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesperson said Panama, the Flag State where the ship was registered, had responsibility for undertaking any investigation under international maritime conventions.

It was also in close contact with lead search and rescue agency, the Japanese Coastguard.

“As the vessel sailed from a New Zealand port and was carrying New Zealand citizens, Maritime New Zealand has been in touch with the Panamanian Maritime Safety Authority to ask to be kept informed and offer any assistance required.”

A surveyor attended the loading of the livestock before the ship set sail, and found everything to be in order, the spokesperson said.

“The vessel was not highlighted as being a high risk priority [after initial inspections], so no further inspections were required to be carried out.”

Other New Zealand agencies involved were the Ministry of Primary Industries in relation to livestock welfare, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, relating to the New Zealanders on board, but not from an investigative perspective, the spokesperson said.