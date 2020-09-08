Hidden passenger carriage recovered and will become railway information kiosk in Lumsden

An A Class 199 wooden passenger carriage from 1883 has been recovered after years spent hidden on a farm in Wairio.

An 1883 wooden passenger carriage, hidden behind an old shed and under a macrocarpa tree, has been recovered from a western Southland farm.

The carriage had been on the Wairio farm since 1954.

Farm owners James and Phillippa Montgomery said the carriage was already on the property when they bought it in 1963, and their children used to play in it.

Lumsden Heritage Trust chief executive John Titter had been looking at another carriage to use as an information kiosk at the Lumsden railway precinct, when he was told about this A Class 199 elevated roof passenger car.

READ MORE:

* Lumsden Heritage Trust's six year journey now complete with second train recovered

* Rare locomotive pulled from river bank in Northern Southland

* Trust making progress in retrieving locomotives from Oreti River



The Montgomeries gifted the carriage to the trust.

On Monday, contractors spent the day preparing the site, demolishing the old shed and clearing overgrown tree branches so the crane could get access.

The removal of the carriage began on Tuesday at 8am and by midday, it was on blocks in Lumsden, awaiting restoration by Lumsden carpenter Gordon Lawrence.

“I wouldn’t have taken it on without him,” Titter said.

Supplied The recovered wooden passenger carriage will be turned into an information kiosk in Lumsden.

He hoped the carriage would be ready for use in about six months.

The plan was to use it as an information kiosk, telling the story of the V class locomotives, salvaged earlier this year, and other information about the town’s railway history.

The cost of the recovery and refurbishment was already covered in the trust’s business plan for the recovery of the locomotives earlier in the year.

The passenger car salvaged on Tuesday was built in Christchurch by New Zealand Railways in 1883.

The 43-food wooden car was a composite – half first class, half second class, and was sold to the Ohai Railway Board in 1941.

It remained in use there until 1952, when it was transported to the Wairio farm.

Titter said no-one was sure how it got to be there, as it would have required some heavy lifting.

Earlier this year, the trust salvaged two nineteenth century V Class locomotives from the mud at Mararoa junction.

The trains had been dumped there by New Zealand Railways in 1928 to help form a flood protection wall.