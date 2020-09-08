Eight people involved in two-car collision in Edendale

Eight people have been involved in a collision of two vehicles in Southland but all are understood to have escaped with minor injuries.

Two cars, carrying eight people between them, collided in Edendale at just after 5pm on Tuesday.

Police and emergency services attended but a police spokesperson said no one was seriously injured.

The collision to place between Clark Rd and Salford St on State Highway 1.