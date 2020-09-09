Firefighters dealing with two blazes in Otago

Fenz has released this photograph of the blaze on Ben Lomand, a mountain near Queenstown – one of two fires caused by strong winds flaring up controlled burns off in Otago on Wednesday.

Eight helicopter crews are helping fight a large fire in the Otago high country after a burn-off got out of control.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were called to the burn-off in Macraes, about 50 kilometres north of Dunedin, at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Fenz spokesman Andrew Norris said the fire was about 300 hectares in size about 9am on Wednesday, but by midday that was revised to 800 hectares.

The fire was not threatening any properties and firefighting efforts throughout the morning had protected power lines, which provide power to the Macraes township, Norris said.

He said the blaze was mostly burning tussock land.

Strong winds caused what began as a controlled burn-off to flare up again and push the fire outside its designated area, Norris said.

In a statement, Fenz said the strong winds and warm temperatures were making conditions difficult for firefighters.

MetService metrologist Lewis Ferris said strong northwesterly winds were affecting much of the South Island, including Macraes, on Wednesday morning.

The wind would change to a southwesterly breeze between 6pm and 9pm as a cold front arrived with rain for the area, he said.

The fire risk for Macraes was presently very high, according to Fenz’s website.

Second fire out of control

A second fire has become out of control in Otago and is burning tussock land on the northern face of Ben Lomand, a mountain near Queenstown.

The fire also spread from a controlled burn-off, Fenz Otago and Southland community engagement advisor Sally Chesterfield said.

She said the fire was heading up the mountain, towards the peak.

The fire was not threatening property or life, so firefighters were not actively fighting it.

Crews on the ground were monitoring the blaze and helicopters were on standby if the situation changed.

"Fire managers are confident the fire will burn out once it reaches the snowline of Ben Lomond,” Chesterfield said.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen in Queenstown and walking tracks in the area had been closed.

Fenz: Do not light fires and check burn sites

Fenz urged people not to light fires during this period of strong winds and to check any burn sites from the last three months.

That included turning the area over, ensuring there was no heat left and applying water until the area was cold to touch.

A small amount of heat in an old fire site could reignite and winds could spread embers into surrounding vegetation, a spokeswoman said.