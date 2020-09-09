Seven helicopter crews fighting 300-hectare blaze caused by burn-off in Otago

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the Otago blaze at 6.30am on Wednesday. (File photo)

Seven helicopter crews are helping fight a large fire in the Otago high country after a burn-off got out of control.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were called to the burn-off in Macraes, about 50 kilometres north of Dunedin, at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Fenz spokesman Andrew Norris said the fire was about 300 hectares in size, but was not threatening any properties.

Crews were working to protect some power lines from the blaze.

READ MORE:

* Aoraki/Mt Cook evacuated in the face of massive Mackenzie District scrubfire

* Fire crews put out North Canterbury scrub fire but on high alert

* Strong winds blowing Australia bushfire smoke across the Tasman



Norris said strong winds had caused a controlled burn-off to flare up again and pushed the fire outside its designated area.

Five ground crews and seven helicopter crews were helping fight the blaze.

In a statement, Fenz said the strong winds and warm temperatures were making conditions difficult for firefighters.

MetService metrologist Lewis Ferris said strong northwesterly winds were affecting much of the South Island, including Macraes, on Wednesday morning.

The wind would change to a southwesterly breeze between 6pm and 9pm as a cold front arrived with rain for the area, he said.

The fire risk for Macraes was presently very high, according to Fenz’s website.

Fenz urged people not to light fires during this period of strong winds and to check any burn sites from the last three months.

That included turning the area over, ensuring there was no heat left and applying water until the area was cold to touch.

A small amount of heat in an old fire site could reignite and winds could spread embers into surrounding vegetation, a spokeswoman said.