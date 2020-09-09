Two blazes burn through 1800ha across Otago

Fenz has released this photograph of the blaze on Ben Lomand, a mountain near Queenstown – one of two fires caused by strong winds flaring up controlled burns off in Otago on Wednesday.

Two fires have burned through 1800 hectares of Otago high country.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) was called to an out-of-control burn-off in Macraes, about 50 kilometres north of Dunedin, at 6.30am on Wednesday.

The fire, which burned through 800ha of farmland, was still active at 5pm on Wednesday, a Fenz spokeswoman said.

A fire at Ben Lomond, which is visible from Queenstown, is estimated to have burned up to 1000 hectares.

That fire was contained, but two helicopters remain on standby.

Meanwhile, three helicopters and two firefighting ground crew remain on the scene at Macraes.

Strong westerly winds hampered firefighters’ efforts, with crews waiting for a southerly front to help contain the fire.

Firefighters would return in the morning to dampen down hotspots.

High-country land managers in Otago were urged to talk with Fenz before any burn-off.

Farmers undertake burn-offs to clear land, prepare it for replanting, property maintenance and to increase accessibility for stock movement.

MetService metrologist Lewis Ferris said strong northwesterly winds were affecting much of the South Island, including Macraes, on Wednesday morning.

Fenz: Do not light fires and check burn sites

Fenz urged people not to light fires during this period of strong winds and to check any burn sites from the past three months.

That included turning the area over, ensuring there was no heat left and applying water until the area was cold to touch.

A small amount of heat in an old fire site could reignite and winds could spread embers into surrounding vegetation, a spokeswoman said.