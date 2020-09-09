Waikato doctors on euthanasia: Crueller to offer the option or deny the choice?

John Bonning’s mother-in-law was in so much agony, even her bedsheets became an unbearable weight on her body.

A recent patient, a former colleague now skeletal after losing 40 kilograms to cancer, had a fall and was too wasted away to get back up.

The senior emergency doctor at Waikato Hospital has seen suffering.

Bonning, who holds a number of prominent medical positions, wants people to know not all doctors are against euthanasia. He’ll be voting yes in the upcoming referendum.

READ MORE:

* Euthanasia referendum: The arguments for and against legalising assisted dying

* Canadian researchers find majority who chose euthanasia were receiving palliative care

* Euthanasia debate: Is there dignity in death, or does palliative care kill?

But palliative care doctor Lara Hoskins is speaking out against it.

A patient repeatedly begged her to help her die, only to thank her weeks later for keeping her alive – for giving her more time with family.

Both Bonning and Hoskins told Stuff their views on the End of Life Choice Bill don’t represent the medical organisations they are a part of or their employer, Waikato DHB.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Waikato DHB emergency medicine specialist Dr John Bonning personally wants to see euthanasia become legal, to avoid unnecessary suffering.

It’s their personal opinion, they say, informed by medical experience.

Bonning’s thirty years of treating near-death patients combined with personal family experience has convinced him voluntary assisted dying must be offered to patients.

Palliative care is absolutely necessary and does wonderful work in New Zealand, he said.

But sometimes medicine reaches a point where it can’t improve the quality of life.

Suffering becomes “a bitter waiting game” for patients, family, even medics like him.

“With cancer you can get fluid build up in your lungs and fluid build up in your abdomen and need repeated procedures to drain that off because it feels like you’re drowning.

“You can haemorrhage, you can have a mass up in your chest or your throat and you can’t swallow, you can’t eat, you can’t drink.”

People know they’ve got weeks or days to live, and the question becomes ‘what will kill me?’, Bonning said.

One of his colleagues, Australian emergency doctor Colin Clarke, died of lung cancer and knew the agony he would face.

“He waited, and he waited, and he waited. And he suffered.”

It would be a failure of the medical profession not to give people a choice when they’ve reached this point.

“Health is about quality, not necessarily quantity of life.”

Bonning’s two mothers-in-law faced terminal cancer, his father had heart failure, and sister had multiple sclerosis – all suffered difficult declines into death.

He disagrees with the New Zealand Medical Association’s statement against euthanasia, including that it’s against the Geneva Conventions on Human Rights and disregards the dignity of patients.

He said the act is watertight and the strictest in the world. Checks and balances are in there, including that the patient must be in unbearable suffering, in irreversible decline, and have a six months diagnosis.

“The dutch, Belgium, Canada, Victoria in Australia, Luxembourg, Switzerland there are no stories of slippery slopes down to a whole bunch of marginalised people who can’t afford healthcare who feel like a burden.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Waikato DHB palliative care specialist Dr Lara Hoskins doesn't believe in euthanasia, because it puts pressure on people to die.

But palliative care doctor Lara Hoskins said she constantly sees patients who feel like a burden when they shouldn’t have to.

Laws are there to protect people, Hoskins said, and other people inevitably influence patient's decisions.

“Some patients continue on chemotherapy not to disappoint their oncologist, even when the oncologist doesn’t mind.

“There are patients who feel a burden to their family member: they’ve watched their daughter having given up work, financially struggling, emotionally struggling, physically struggling for caring with them.”

Hoskins, who has treated dying patients for over ten years, said patients have been determined to die, only to change their mind.

One man made a pact with a friend to commit suicide once he reached the point of hospice care. Instead, he established close relationships in the hospice and was able to enjoy the end of his life, including gardening there.

Hoskins believes the act is too broad and is not solely targeted to those at the very end of their lives.

Unbearable suffering is defined by the patient’s experience so does not rule out mental illness, she said.

“Depression and anxiety is particularly common in those with advanced illness, and sadly it’s often missed. When we address those things, the will to live improves.