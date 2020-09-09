Southland triple-fatal crash could have been prevented, coroner says

Jesse Shortland, left, and Samie Shortland, died after a crash in Southland in 2017.

A triple-fatal head-on crash in Southland could have been prevented if the driver of one of the cars had remained in her own lane, the coroner has found.

Jesse and Samantha Shortland, both 28, and 22-year-old German tourist Marina Liebl died in a crash on State Highway 6, Dipton-Winton Highway, on October 8, 2017 about 9.40pm.

The Shortland’s children, 8-month-old daughter Skylar and 2-year-old son Heath, survived the crash with minor to moderate injuries.

In his findings released on Wednesday, Dunedin Coroner David Robinson said the cause of the collision was because Liebl’s car had drifted into the lane of the Shortland’s oncoming car.

Fatigue was also likely to be a significant factor as both Liebl and Jesse Shortland had driven significant distances that day, Robinson said.

The Shortlands were returning to Invercargill from a funeral in Hokitika, while Liebl was driving a rental car from the Catlins to Queenstown.

Robinson found the deaths to be accidental.

In his recommendations, Robinson encouraged rental car companies to consider introducing some qualitative assessment into the process for determining whether to rent a vehicle to an overseas driver.