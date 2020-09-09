Family of Southland man missing from livestock ship thank supporters

Southland man Lochie Bellerby was aboard a livestock ship that sank off the Japan coast on September 2. He remains missing.

The family of a Southland man who has been missing at sea for a week are still hopeful he will be found.

Lochie Bellerby, aged in his late 20s, and a second New Zealander, 37-year-old Scott Harris, were among 43 crew and 5800 cows aboard the Gulf Livestock 1 when it capsized off Japan on September 2.

Bellerby’s family said they were still hopeful for the return of him and his crew mates.

Until they knew more, the family would hold off making any decisions about travelling to Japan.

“Lochie’s family appreciate the kindness and consideration shown to them by MFAT [Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade], Maritime NZ, police and Interpol,’’ they said in a statement to Stuff on Wednesday.

The family also praised the effort and dedication of the Japanese Coast Guard, the caring support of family and friends and of their local community “during this challenging time’’.

Family members were also looking forward to Lochie’s brother and his Canadian partner arriving home in New Zealand, they said.

Stuff understands Bellerby was raised on a sheep farm near Te Anau and attended Fiordland College, with a friend saying he was an amazing guy.

‘’He was always up for an adventure and has an awesome personality.’’

Social media posts suggest Bellerby has made numerous trips overseas.

Graham Flett/AP The Gulf Livestock 1 cargo vessel was photographed as it sailed through Port Phillip heading into Bass Strait in Australia, April 6, 2019. It capsized off the coast of Japan last week.

The livestock ship he was travelling on left Napier in mid-August and was heading for China when the tragedy unfolded during a heavy storm.

Japan's Coast Guard continues to search the area but just two survivors have been found.

The two New Zealanders remain missing.