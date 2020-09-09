Explosion at a house in Invercargill suburb

Cordons have been put in place after reports of an explosion at a house in Invercargill.

Three people have been injured, two seriously after an explosion at an Invercargill house on Wednesday.

Emergency services have been called to reports of an explosion in Rothesay Place, Rockdale.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 1.30pm.

A St John spokesman said three patients were assessed at the scene.

Two received serious injuries and were being taken to Southland Hospital. A third person received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

READ MORE:

* Police at Christchurch property after critically-injured person turns up at hospital

* Fire specialists reminds Southlanders to be careful with gas

* Gas bottle fire below busy Waikato highway bridge



Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the kitchen and dining area of the house were on fire when firefighters arrived.

Three people were evacuated from the property and put into the care of St John.

Firefighters, using breathing apparatus, put out the fire and were now assisting fire safety with their investigation.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Emergency services have been called after reports of an explosion at Rothesay Pl, Rockdale, Invercargill.

There was moderate damage to the house and it appeared to be a Housing New Zealand property, the spokesman said.

“The information we got from ambulance it was some sort of explosion in their house”.

Cordons have now been put in place.

A man who lives nearby on Glenalmond Cr said he heard an explosion and his house shuddered.

Dan Anderson, who lives on Rothesay Pl, said his neighbours at the house where the explosion was believed to have happened were good people.

More to come ....