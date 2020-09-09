Explosion at house in Invercargill suburb

Cordons have been put in place after reports of an explosion at a house in Invercargill.

Three people have been injured, two seriously, in an explosion at an Invercargill house on Wednesday.

Emergency services have been called to reports of an explosion in Rothesay Place, Rockdale.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 1.30pm.

A St John spokesman said three patients were assessed at the scene.

Two suffered serious injuries and were being taken to Southland Hospital. A third person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the kitchen and dining area of the house were on fire when firefighters arrived.

Three people were evacuated from the property and put into the care of St John.

Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus while putting out the fire and were now assisting fire safety officers with their investigation.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Emergency services were called out after an explosion at a house in Rothesay Place.

There was moderate damage to the house and it appeared to be a Housing New Zealand property, the spokesman said.

“The information we got from ambulance was it was some sort of explosion in their house.”

Cordons have now been put in place.

A Kāinga Ora (Housing NZ) spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at one of its properties.

“Our team is working with the affected tenants to ensure they are given all the support they need at this critical time.”

The government department said it would not provide further details about the property and/or tenants and referred all other questions on the incident to police.

A man who lives nearby in Glenalmond Cr said he heard an explosion and his house shuddered.

Dan Anderson, who lives in Rothesay Pl, said his neighbours at the house where the explosion was believed to have happened were good people.

Another man who lives in Rothesay Pl said he was asleep at the time and the explosion woke him.

He then heard a boy screaming but he did not know what had happened.

At 3.25pm, a police spokesperson said they were unable to confirm any details at this stage as inquiries were ongoing.