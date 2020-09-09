Woman injured after being caught in machinery on mid-Canterbury farm

Emergency services were called to a farm on Pudding Hill Rd near the small town of Methven, which is about 35 kilometres north of Ashburton, about 1.47pm on Wednesday. (File photo).

A woman has been flown to hospital after her hand was caught in machinery used to cut wood in rural Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a farm on Pudding Hill Rd near the small town of Methven, about 35 kilometres north of Ashburton, at 1.47pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Andrew Norris said early reports suggested a person had sustained “serious but not life-threatening” injuries after being caught in a piece of machinery used in the process of cutting wood.

He said the woman had freed herself from the machinery shortly before a crew from Methven arrived.

They helped St John crews with first-aid and with getting her into a rescue helicopter.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the woman had received moderate injuries and was flown to Christchurch Hospital.

WorkSafe had been notified of the incident and staff were making inquiries to determine what further action would be taken, a WorkSafe spokeswoman said.