Child dies on farm in Ōpōtiki

A person has died on a Bay of Plenty farm on Thursday evening.

A child has died on a dairy farm in the Bay of Plenty.

Police confirmed the death occurred on a farm in Ōpōtiki on Thursday evening.

They said the person who died was on the farm, rather than working.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed they were investigating the incident.

She said they were notified of a fatality on a dairy farm and understood the person who died was a child.

This is the third death on a New Zealand farm in the past week, following two tractor deaths, one in Te Kuiti and the other in Hastings.

The death has also been referred to the coroner.