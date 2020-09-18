Child dies on farm in Ōpōtiki
A child has died on a dairy farm in the Bay of Plenty.
Police confirmed the death occurred on a farm in Ōpōtiki on Thursday evening.
They said the person who died was on the farm, rather than working.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed they were investigating the incident.
She said they were notified of a fatality on a dairy farm and understood the person who died was a child.
This is the third death on a New Zealand farm in the past week, following two tractor deaths, one in Te Kuiti and the other in Hastings.
The death has also been referred to the coroner.
