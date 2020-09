Police and fire crews were at the scene after a crash on State Highway 76.

A cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision with a car on Brougham St in Addington, Christchurch, just before 8pm.

Emergency crews responded to the incident at the intersection of Christchurch Southern Motorway and Simeon St.

SH76 is currently closed to eastbound traffic from the Barrington St off-ramp with traffic being diverted into Selwyn St.

Police and two fire engines are at the scene.