Investigation to determine cause of 'fully involved' house fire in Whangārei

Firefighters found a house on William Jones Dr in Whangārei “fully involved” in fire about 5.50am Saturday (file photo).

A fire investigator will determine the cause of a “fully involved” house fire in Whangārei after crews were unable to.

Firefighters from Whangārei and Kamo were called to the fire on William Jones Dr about 5.50am Saturday.

Daniel Nicholson, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), said crews arrived to find the house “fully involved” in fire.

There was no information on where the fire started.

Two crews from Whangārei remained on the scene as of about 7.30am dampening down hot spots.

Nicholson said there were no reports of anyone missing or there being any injuries.

He said it was standard practice for a fire investigator to determine the cause of a fire, when crews were unable to.