Fire at vacant Moerewa house treated as suspicious after petrol trail is found

Emergency services were called to a fire at a vacant property in Moerewa on Friday, which is being treated as suspicious (file photo).

A fire at a vacant house in Northland’s Moerewa is being treated as suspicious after a petrol trail was found.

Crews from Kawakawa were called to the house on Snowdon Ave after two 111 calls came in about 9.18pm Friday.

Daniel Nicholson, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), said crews extinguished a “small fire” in the laundry.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause but Police and FENZ said the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade said in a post a trail of petrol was laid up to, around and underneath the house, and was lit.

“Neighbours heard the petrol being lit, and we were able to respond quickly enough to stop the fire spreading through the house.”

A police spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is currently being treated as suspicious and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Snowdon Ave was the centre of a homicide investigation in June after 18-year-old Krillan Koni Brown was fatally stabbed at a house party. A teenager has been charged with murder.

It is unclear if the fire was at the same house as the one connected to the alleged murder.

The brigade encouraged anyone who knew anything or saw suspicious activity in the area at the time to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.