One dead and two taken to hospital following single-car crash in Dunedin
A person has died after a single-car crash in Dunedin.
Police were called to Ravensbourne Rd, Maia, about 3:45am after a “serious single-car crash”.
READ MORE:
* Two people seriously injured in suburban Christchurch crash
* Man critically injured after drive-by shooting in Christchurch
One person died at the scene while two others were taken to hospital, police confirmed.
A Fenz spokesman confirmed they assisted at the scene of the crash.
Ravensbourne Rd remained closed on Sunday morning and police were still conducting enquiries into what happened.
Stuff