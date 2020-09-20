One dead and two taken to hospital following single-car crash in Dunedin

One person died and another two were taken to hospital after the crash. (File photo)

A person has died after a single-car crash in Dunedin.

Police were called to Ravensbourne Rd, Maia, about 3:45am after a “serious single-car crash”.

One person died at the scene while two others were taken to hospital, police confirmed.

A Fenz spokesman confirmed they assisted at the scene of the crash.

Ravensbourne Rd remained closed on Sunday morning and police were still conducting enquiries into what happened.