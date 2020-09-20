Vehicle shot at and man arrested after a police standoff in Bay of Plenty

Police were called to a firearms incident at Oropi Rd early Sunday morning. (File photo)

A man is facing charges after an two-hour armed standoff with police at a rural district in the Bay of Plenty.

A 51-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning after he fired a weapon and the bullet struck a vehicle at Oropi, before 1am.

Police said they had a report of a firearms incident on Mountain Road, Oropi, at about 12am.

On arrival they found a seriously injured person.

The Armed Offenders Squad was sent as a precaution and the police helicopter Eagle flew from Auckland to assist local staff.

Police said shortly before 1am, a firearm was fired again near Seales Road, hitting a civilian vehicle.

No one was harmed.

One person was located at an address in Oropi and after negotiation with police, was arrested about 3.30am.

The man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday.

A scene guard remains in place and a scene examination will be carried out today.