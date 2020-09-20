Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on SH 1 in South Canterbury
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after colliding with a car on State Highway 1, just south of Orariin South Canterbury.
A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the crash on the Orari-Rangitata Highway (SH1), between Fitzgerald Rd and Looker Rd, about 11.35am.
She said initial reports were that the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
The road had been reduced to a single lane.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they were onsite and assisting other emergency services.
A spokeswoman for St John said an ambulance is at the scene and she is waiting for further details.
Stuff