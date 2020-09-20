Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following South Canterbury crash

The crash occurred just south of Rangitata, in South Canterbury.

A motorcyclist has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition following a collision with a car on State Highway 1, just south of Orari in South Canterbury.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the crash on the Orari-Rangitata Highway (SH1), between Fitzgerald Rd and Looker Rd, about 11.35am.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the motorcyclist had been been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition.

The road had been reduced to a single lane.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they were onsite and assisting other emergency services.