Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following South Canterbury crash

13:14, Sep 20 2020
The crash occurred just south of Rangitata, in South Canterbury.
A motorcyclist has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition following a collision with a car on State Highway 1, just south of Orari in South Canterbury.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the crash on the Orari-Rangitata Highway (SH1), between Fitzgerald Rd and Looker Rd, about 11.35am.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the motorcyclist had been been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition.

The road had been reduced to a single lane.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they were onsite and assisting other emergency services.

Stuff