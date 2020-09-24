Auckland speed limits: The street that shouts 50kmh when the sign says 30kmh

Tamara Bozovic found 95 per cent of vehicles on Symonds St broke the new 30kmh limit.

Auckland drivers are flouting speed limits on a city centre road but one expert says the road layout is to blame.

Transport Engineer Tamara Bozovic found 95 per cent of vehicles on Symonds St broke the 30kmh limit imposed as part of a major speed reduction campaign to cut death and injury.

She believed the problem was not signage, but the unchanged streetscape with a wide uncrowded carriageway, inviting motorists to stick to their old 50kmh ways.

Auckland Transport, which cut speed limits on more than 600 roads in a bid to cut deaths and major injuries, acknowledged Bozovic’s view, but said budget limitations meant changes to streetscapes were some way off.

Bozovic took the measurements as part of work on a doctorate looking at how street environments discourage walking, leading to more short trips in cars.

Only 5 of 104 measured in a half hour period were on or under the 30kmh limit brought in at the end of June, with some still exceeding 50kmh.

“We know that reducing speed is a very powerful way of reducing the odds of someone dying,” Bozovic told Stuff.

However, she said the width of Symonds St, with bus lanes, a painted median and just two lanes of general traffic, invited higher speeds.

“As a driver, you really have this idea that you are on a wide lane, it’s straightforward, it’s your space and it’s the kind of parameter that encourages you to drive fast because – why wouldn’t you?” she said.

“The results seem to suggest that reducing only the limit, is not enough to reduce how people choose their speeds”.

Bozovic said changing to look of Symonds St, and the way its generous space was used, would make a difference.

“We could have narrower lanes, get rid of the flush media, use the extra space for areas where people could sit, where kids could play, and plant some trees,” she said.

“It's about taming traffic and making streets more human friendly”.

Auckland Transport used a difference method of monitoring compliance with the new speed limit, measuring average travel times between two points, and said the system showed all were under the limit.

However, it acknowledged that between those points, speeds might peak higher, and the way the street look played a role.

“Tamara is right, that environment influences how drivers behave,” said Miguel Menezes, AT’s travel demand manager.

Menezes said the plan was to eventually have more of a “gateway” to prompt motorists to lower limit.

“The idea was to have that more obvious, but that kind of work has been deferred,” he told Stuff.

Budget restrictions meant changing streetscapes like Symonds St could be years away, he said.