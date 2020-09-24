Man seriously injured after getting leg stuck in farm gate in Canterbury

Emergency services were called to a farm in Hororata after a man got stuck in a gate. (file photo)

A man has been seriously injured after getting his leg stuck in a farm gate in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to Saunders Rd, Hororata, about 60 kilometres west of Christchurch, about 5.45am on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the man got stuck in the farm gate. Further details were not available, she said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the man was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said they had been notified of the incident.

“We understand a worker suffered injuries to their leg after becoming trapped in a farm gate,” she said.