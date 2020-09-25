School holidays: Getaway traffic expected heavier due to bridge lane closures

School holiday traffic is expected to affect northbound traffic on the Auckland Harbour Bridge from midday on Friday.

On September 18, strong and sudden gusts toppled two trucks as they crossed the bridge.

One of the trucks hit the bridge, causing severe damage. A temporary fix has been made to the bridge but one lane in each direction remain closed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The New Zealand Transport Agency has issued advice to people leaving Auckland for the school holiday.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said with the start of the school holidays, northbound traffic leaving Auckland is expected to impact on bridge congestion.

People are asked to plan ahead to avoid the peak periods and allow extra time for travel.

General manager of transport services Brett Gliddon said Friday usually has the busiest afternoon peak period as people finish work early of head off for the weekend.

“The evening peak usually starts around 2.30pm but we expect today it will be earlier and heavier, with traffic beginning to build from midday.”

Gliddon emphasised the bridge is still not fully operational.

“Congestion and delays are likely on arterials and local roads as well as the motorways. We advise people going on holiday to consider delaying their journey until after the evening peak or even waiting until tomorrow morning.

“If you must travel today, plan ahead, allow extra time and consider using the Western Ring Route via SH16 and SH18 as an alternative to SH1 and the bridge. Use the online journey planner apps to check which is the least congested and quickest route before leaving home.”

It comes as Aucklanders are asked to take their alert level with them on school holiday adventures.

On social media, the government said it “strongly encourage[s]” Aucklanders who leave the city to take their alert level and the restrictions that go with it with them.

This included avoiding gatherings with more than 100 people and by wearing masks on public transport.

“Face coverings are required on all inter-regional public transport journeys to, from and through, the Auckland region. This includes flights, inter-regional buses or trains.

“Stay home and don’t travel if you are sick. If you’re sick, call your doctor or Healthline for advice on getting tested. Get tested if you are asked to.”

How did the harbour bridge damage occur?

About 11am on September 18, strong and sudden gusts toppled two trucks as they crossed the bridge, NZTA transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said.

One was at the peak of the bridge when it was knocked over by a gust and slammed into a steel beam, twisting the metal and shearing it clean off where it connected to the bridge below the road surface.

Gliddon said the wind was an acceptable 60kmh before it shot up to a gust of 127kmh before dying down again.

“We were hit by an absolute freak gust of wind which caught a truck as it was right on the top of the bridge. That's really hard to design for.”