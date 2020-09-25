Judge rejects shortcut claim to $200,000 dowry payment

An attempt is being made in New Zealand to enforce a dowry payment ordered by a Dubai court. (File photo)

A Wellington dentist has successfully staved off his ex-wfe’s attempt to shortcut the start of her claim to a more than $200,000 dowry payment.

The pair married in the United Arab Emirates, under Islamic or Sharia law, in December 2013, a recent High Court decision says.

Under the marriage contract signed in Dubai, Rafid Salih was to pay a “prompt dowry” of about $12,000 to Rahla Hussein Amin Harder Almarzooqi at the start of their marriage.

If they divorced he was to pay a “deferred dowry” of about $212,000.

Salih, an Iranian and New Zealand citizen who is now a dentist in Wellington, returned to New Zealand in early 2014 and his new wife arrived in April 2014. The couple separated the following month, the court decision said.

Almarzooqi was granted a divorce in 2016 in the UAE, and the court also ordered Salih to pay the deferred dowry, plus some alimony and housing support, more than $216,000 in total.

In 2019, she filed a claim at the High Court in Wellington asking for the UAE judgment to be enforced here, and for payment of the deferred dowry.

Almarzooqi asked the court to accept Salih did not have a defence to the first part of the claim for enforcement of the UAE judgment, but Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston refused that.

Both sides agreed their rights and obligations would be decided by Sharia law, based on the evidence currently before the court, but the judge did not accept that either Almarzooqi or Salih had agreed that the UAE courts would have power to decide any issues that arose.

The judge’s decision means that if Almarzooqi wants to continue her claim it will have to go to a full hearing.