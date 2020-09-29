Coronavirus: Ex-Southland woman stays in India amidst high Covid-19 levels

Invercargill-raised Maree Scully has no plans to leave India, despite the high number of coronavirus cases there.

A former Invercargill woman living in India is bucking the trend by staying put in one of the world’s coronavirus hotspots.

Ex-pat Kiwis have returned to New Zealand steadily since the pandemic spread out of China in February but Southlander Maree Scully is not planning to be one of them.

“Right from the beginning [of coronavirus] there have been charter flights back to New Zealand but this is my home, this is my work and I’m happy to be here,” she said.

Scully’s home in Dehradun​, in the state of Uttarakhand​, has become her workplace for coaching and training of leaders and young professionals. She is coaching through zoom meetings online, instead of at clients’ offices.

Zoom meetings have enabled her to coach and train leaders outside of India. One of her sessions recently had attendees from four continents and 11 countries.

“Now that wouldn’t have happened pre-pandemic ... it’s incredible,” she said.

“There’s an opportunity through zoom that you can touch any corner of the world, if the time zone is right.”

India’s coronavirus statistics for Monday only, include 82,000 new cases.

In total, coronavirus has been contracted by 6 million people in India, with 95,500 dying from it. The recovery number on Monday stood at 5 million.

Uttarakhand’s statistics on Monday were 46,000 cases, including 566 deaths.

Despite the staggering numbers Scully doesn’t feel unsafe or at high risk.

“Life is a bit more limited and restricted but you can do it with care.”

“Schools and cinemas are closed but everything else is pretty much operating.”

“Masks are mandatory and have become a normal part of life.”

People not wearing masks in public can be fined.

She was a chartered accountant before moving to India in 2003.

“I came here in a financial role and re-trained as a coach and slowly moved into executive coaching and leadership training.”