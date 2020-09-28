Election 2020: Weather bomb derails Jacinda Ardern's travel plans

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern outlines a plan to extend the Tiwai smelter for another three to five years.

Severe weather conditions have derailed Labour leader Jacinda Ardern’s travel plans, and rather than being stuck in Invercargill she’s hit the road for Dunedin then flown to Christchurch.

She had been in Southland on Monday to meet business leaders and iwi, and to announce Labour would be extending the troubled Tiwai Point smelter’s life by up to five years.

Ardern arrived in Invercargill from Dunedin by road on Sunday night, when the weather was already turning.

Twitter Jacinda Ardern had to hop in a van to get out of town.

READ MORE:

* Queenstown man snowboards into town from home, PM stuck in Invercargill after 'weather bomb' hits

* Election 2020: Labour promises to keep Tiwai smelter open longer

* Election 2020: National promises free Covid-19 counselling sessions, a Minister for Mental Health



A Labour Party spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon that Ardern and her entourage were heading to Dunedin by road in the hopes of catching a flight to Auckland.

The spokesperson said the prime minister was advised on Monday morning the flight had been cancelled.

They were not sure if the later flight would go ahead, so made the decision to go to Dunedin.

Ardern posted a video to Facebook on Monday evening from Christchurch International Airport. She said they had driven to Dunedin and then caught a flight to Christchurch and were then planning to take a flight to Auckland.

The flight to Christchurch was “a bit stomach churning”, she said. The region was being buffeted by strong winds.

“I think everyone, good flyer or not, would have been a bit white-knuckled on that last flight.”

Invercargill Airport general manager Nigel Finnerty said Monday the Invercargill-to-Auckland plane was among the flights cancelled because of the weather.

“We have had sleet and hail on the runway and the front coming through makes the weather unpredictable at the moment,” he said.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday night, Ardern said: “We’re here in Dunedin, heading to Invercargill, experiencing the weather like everyone else.”

Ardern was due to appear at events in Auckland on Tuesday.