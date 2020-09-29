Temporary cycleways for Shelly Bay and Brooklyn back on agenda, along with central city 'parklets'

A walkway and cycleway is proposed to replace one traffic lane between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay on Wellington’s Miramar Peninsula. (File photo)

A proposal to drop to one-lane traffic between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay in Wellington and replace it with a cycling lane is back on the table.

The $250,000 proposal is one of four put forward under Wellington City Council’s “innovating streets” programme, and would result in a temporary 3km walkway and cycleway replacing the westbound traffic lane (towards Shelly Bay).

A temporary cycleway is also proposed for Brooklyn Rd between Webb St and Ohiro Rd, removing 139 parking spaces, and on Wilson St in Newtown between Constable St and Riddiford St.

The Brooklyn Rd cycleway would cost $316,000, while the Newtown cycleway would cost $60,000.

READ MORE:

* Wellington city blew $118,000 on shelved pop-up cycleways as part of Covid-19-related spending

* Never say die: Council backpedals on earlier cycleway backpedal

* Plans for temporary cycleways to encourage social distancing scrapped after move to level 1

* Wellington businesses stunned by proposal to remove car parks outside their properties



“Parklets” in Te Aro and Newtown, which would also require car parks to be removed, have been proposed as well. They would cost almost $500,000.

A parklet is a footpath extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Cycling advocates link arms down Featherston St to create a "people-protected cycleway". A temporary cycleway on the street will be considered as part of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme. (File photo)

The council announced the proposals on Tuesday after securing $1 million of Government funding for the projects.

That means NZTA will pay for 90 per cent of the cost, with the council to fund the remaining 10 per cent.

The temporary Shelly Bay/Scorching Bay and Brooklyn Rd cycleways were proposed earlier this year as a Covid-19 response to encourage physical distancing.

However, they and others were scrapped in June after the country moved to alert level 1.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Under the proposal, traffic would not be allowed to travel from Scorching Bay towards Shelly Bay, pictured. (File photo)

The council said at the time the cycleway trials would be re-submitted for funding under the innovating streets programme, along with a temporary cycleway on Onepu Rd between Rongotai Rd and Leonie Gill Pathway.

Although they are proposed as temporary cycleways, all the projects need to demonstrate a “pathway to permanence” to be approved for funding.

Wellington Deputy Mayor Sarah Free said it was exciting to receive funding for the projects, which would test ways to improve safety and liveability.

“Safe and appealing streets are an important feature for modern and vibrant cities.

“We are looking forward to seeing the ideas from the community about how we can make our streets and spaces even better.”

Councillor Jenny Condie, who holds the associate transport portfolio, said in a new approach for the council, it would co-design options with the community.