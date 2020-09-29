Police Remembrance Day: Matthew Hunt could have been next commissioner, colleagues say

Police colleagues of Constable Matthew Hunt say he could have been the next Commissioner.

Constable Matthew Hunt had all the attributes to be the next Police Commissioner, his colleagues say.

It comes as a photo of the police officer who was allegedly murdered while carrying out a traffic stop in West Auckland’s Massey earlier this year is unveiled at Orewa Police Station on Police Remembrance Day.

In a video shared by the New Zealand Police on its social media sites, two of his former colleagues share their memories of Hunt.

NZ Police/supplied Matthew Hunt, 28, was killed while on duty in Massey, west Auckland.

One colleague named Tyler said whenever she is driving to work, he is always on her mind, hoping he has her back while she is out there.

Another colleague, Dean, said Hunt was very calm and nothing rattled him.

“He was able to build rapport with everyone, pretty much.”

Tyler said Hunt had the time of day for everyone – whether it was people he was dealing with through work such as victims, offenders, or his team at Orewa Police Station.

“If you think about all the police values, that was Matt. He was just this perfect representation of those values.”

New Zealand Police Constable Matthew Hunt grew up on the Hibiscus Coast and joined the New Zealand Police in October 2017.

Dean said he and their colleagues always joked that he would be the next commissioner.

“I actually kind of did believe he had the attributes of someone who could be the next commissioner.”

Hunt, and Matiu Ratana – who died in London on Friday – were also honoured at a remembrance service from 10.50am at the Royal New Zealand Police College on Tuesday.

A symbol of the ceremony is a huia feather with chevrons, and a small nick which signifies those lost.

Hunt was the first New Zealand police officer killed on duty since 2009.

Despite Britain’s much larger population and higher homicide rates​, killings of police in that country are unusual too.

Ratana was the first officer shot dead in the United Kingdom since 2012.

Originally from Hawke’s Bay​, Ratana went to school at Palmerston North Boys’ High​ and was a cop in Auckland in the early 2000s.

A 23-year-old man accused of shooting Ratana was in hospital on Monday with critical injuries.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the association had received many tributes to Ratana on social media and by email.

In turn, Cahill said it had approached Ratana’s whānau through the Police Federation of England & Wales​.

“Someone was saying, he was one of those people you thought you knew. He had that lovely, friendly, engaging smile.”