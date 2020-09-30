Freezing temperatures linger after snow and gales

Southlanders woke up to white gardens and paddocks on Tuesday, after heavy snowfalls overnight.

Many people have woken to bitterly cold temperatures in the wake of a stormy start to the week.

Snow and gales swept the country over Monday and Tuesday, bringing heavy falls to sea level in both the lower and upper parts of the South Island.

While a ridge of high pressure was set to move over New Zealand, bringing settled weather along with it, cold temperatures were set to linger on Wednesday.

Early on the coldest temperatures in the country were in Canterbury, with Christchurch down to -4.8 degrees Celsius at 6am, Ashburton at -3.9C, Pukaki -4.4C Hurunui -3.4C, Timaru -3.2C, and Mt Cook -5.3C.

Supplied Snow dusted the Nelson region this week.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the cold temperatures in Canterbury were due to a combination of factors

“We’ve had those cold fronts that have moved through and we got quite a lot of snow in the lower South Island, so there’s a lot of cold air.

“The next thing is that now all the cloud has cleared there’s been clear skies all night, and the lack of cloud allowed quite a lot of cooling of the Earth’s surface,” Makgabutlane said. Light winds also meant the air was not moving around much.

Elsewhere in the country, Masterton got down to -2.1C by 6am, Blenheim to around -2C, Milford Sound -0.9C, Wanaka got to 0C, Wellington to 2.5C and Porirua to 0.1C.

Queenstown stayed above zero, with the lowest temperature reported by 6am being 2.4C. Cloud cover in the area had prevented the temperature dropping further, Makgabutlane said.

The school holidays were off to a chilly start this week, with thick snow falling in parts of the South Island. On Monday, snow caused road closures and flight cancellations, with power outages occurring on Tuesday.

High winds also caused chaos in Auckland on Tuesday, with the Auckland Harbour Bridge closed for a few hours due to strong gusts.

But the snow event was winding down and the winds were easing, with calmer weather on the way.

In the main centres, Dunedin was forecast to get to a high of 11C on Wednesday. There would be some sleety showers in the morning, but fine weather was forecast for the afternoon.

Christchurch was expected to have a fine day and a high of 13C, Wellington was also expected to be fine on Wednesday and was headed for 11C.

A heavy swell warning was still in place for Wellington’s south coast, with 3.5-4 metre swells predicted on Wednesday morning.

Auckland was headed for a high of 15C on Wednesday. Fine spells were expected to increase throughout the day, with some isolated showers expected to the west of the city in the afternoon.

Looking towards the end of the week, warmers temperatures were expected.