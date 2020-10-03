Aucklander wins $5 million as Lotto marks its 2000th draw

Lotto is celebrating its 2000th draw on Saturday night, after starting in 1987.

Lotto has made another millionaire, after celebrating its 2000th draw on Saturday night.

The lucky Kiwi is the 964th person Lotto has made into a millionaire in the 33 years it’s been around.

The winning numbers were 30, 39, 2, 32, 9 and 23. The bonus ball was 3 and powerball was 7.

The big winner of the draw has claimed a cool $5 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Pakuranga Lotto in Auckland and is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

READ MORE:

* Lotto: Two winners in Auckland split record $50 million Powerball

* Shoulder pads, greed and political awakenings: 1987 was a pivotal year in NZ history

* Canterbury Lotto player scoops $5 million Powerball prize



Strike Four was also won by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Valentines Stationers in Auckland.

Numerous smaller prizes have been handed out as well.

Lotto’s history in NZ

Lotto NZ has given away $4,314,397,953 in prizes to 1st division winners of Lotto, Powerball and Strike games since it’s first broadcast in 1987.

It all began on Saturday August 1, 1987, after the Government approved the creation of the game in 1986.

The draw was hosted by Doug Harvey and Ann Wilson in Auckland, and Division One, which was $359,808, was split between four people.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Tickets from the first ever Lotto draw were kept by Taranaki woman Iris Clark.

In the first year of lotto, punters spent nearly $249 million (now equivalent to $525 million) in the lottery.

In 1993 Lotto Strike was introduced, before Powerball was created in February 2001.

By the early 2000s, 67 per cent of the population was regularly playing Lotto.

In August 2004 the Winning Wheel started, which saw a contestant with a winning 16-digit serial number get an all expenses paid trip to Auckland to appear on the show and spin a two-metre diameter wheel for a prize.

The Winning Wheel ended in July 2015 and Lotto then moved to two nights a week, Saturday and Wednesday.

By mid-2007 more than $3.75 billion in prize money had been paid out to more than 63 million winners.

The luckiest lotto region per capita is currently the West Coast, followed by Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

The luckiest stores are Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings with 49 wins, Richmond Night N Day in Nelson with 35 wins and Coastlands Lotto Paraparaumu with 33 wins.

The largest Powerball amount won on a single ticket was the $44 million won by a Hibiscus Coast couple in November 2016.

On Wednesday, a player from Auckland took home $8.3 million with Powerball First Division.