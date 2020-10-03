Central North Island rocked by 4.0 magnitude earthquake

A central north island town that was rocked by a large earthquake last Sunday has been hit again less than a week later.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck 45km south-west of Taumaranui at about 7.40pm on Saturday.

GeoNet reported it as being 18 kilometres deep, and within minutes about 100 people had reported feeling it as far north as Hamilton.

It comes after the town was hit by a 23 kilometre deep 5.2 magnitude quake on September 27, which was reported as being felt by thousands in the North Island, and even as far as Wanaka.