Invercargill City Council faces $4m bill to sort Esk St West buildings

Vacant Invercargill City Council-owned Est St West buildings where people have broken into and slept in.

Invercargill City Councillors will be asked to set $4 million aside to deal with some decaying buildings.

In June the council’s property manager Paul Horner said that the council’s insurers were demanding steps be taken to address intrusion and malicious damage at five vacant properties at 6 to 18 Esk St West.

The buildings are in various stages of decay and have been entered into and slept in by unauthorized people.

Horner has prepared another report which will be discussed at a council infrastructure and services meeting on Tuesday.

The report recommends the demolition of 6 Esk Street West and the rear of 8 Esk Street West, and retain the heritage buildings at the front of No 8 and No 10, 12-16 and 18 Esk Street West.

The report says it will retain the heritage fabric of the buildings until council can confirm the future use for the site and a resource consent process can be worked through.

A budget of $4m will be needed to carry out that option.

It includes $2.8m in demolition costs, $800,000 in maintenance costs, and a further $50,000 each year for operational expenses.

Other options for the council include full demolition of the buildings, which would cost about $4.4m; demolish the buildings but retain all the facades which would come at a cost of $8m; or do nothing, which would require $1.4m for maintenance work with ongoing operational costs of $100,000 per year.

Horner’s report says partial demolition will reduce maintenance and operation costs.

“[But] it also retains the buildings which have the greatest heritage value, in the interim, until a final decision about the use of the Esk Street West site can be made.’’

The $4m required will put some pressure on other strategic council projects.

There had already been $1.2m budgeted for the demolition of the buildings but the choice of the recommended option would require an additional $2.7m.

The site has previously been earmarked for a new arts and creative centre for Invercargill.

The report says the heritage elements in Esk St West could be adapted into the possible future arts and creative centre.

The council purchased the Esk St West properties between November 2011 and February 2012 for $2.35m and they have a current total capital valuation of $1m and land valuation of $539,000. The total land area is 1989m2.

Councillors will be asked to make a decision on the Esk St West buildings at Tuesday’s infrastructure and services meeting and chief executive Clare Hadley be authorized to enter into contracts for the work.