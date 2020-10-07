Fire destroys house in East Tamaki Heights, Auckland

A photo of the fire, taken by a reader from Gracechurch Drive, Flat Bush near Point View Dr.

A house has been destroyed by a fire in Auckland’s East Tamaki Heights.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the property on Point View Dr, about 8.37pm on Wednesday.

At the time, a spokesman described the blaze as being "well-involved”.

About 10.15pm, a fire fighter at the scene said the fire was mostly under control. The house had been destroyed, however.

At least five fire engines were at the scene on Wednesday evening. The road had been partially closed.

Brittany Keogh/Stuff At least five fire engines are at the scene of the fire in East Tamaki Heights, Auckland.

Flames could not be seen from the road a few houses away.

Everyone who was inside the destroyed building has been accounted for.