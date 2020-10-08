Woman bitten in face and leg while saving cat from roaming dogs

Faced with the sight of her cat being torn between two large dogs on her front lawn, Tessa-Rose Midgley leapt to his defence and took bites herself.

The Hastings woman was on her couch watching television about 7pm on Tuesday, when her cat Nim jumped out a window as he usually did.

“He had been outside for about three minutes when I heard some scuffling on the lawn. I went out and when I saw him he was like the rope in a tug of war between two big dogs. They were just tugging him back and forward, flipping him in the air, chasing him and grabbing him again,” she said.

“The fight or flight instinct kicked in and I just ran out and threw myself at them to try to get them off him. It took quite a while to get them to let go. Once a dog gets its mind made up on something like that, they won’t let go,” she said.

She was on her hands and knees sheltering Nim as the dogs attempted to keep biting him.

SUPPLIED Nim has been heavily sedated since the attack on Tuesday.

In doing so, they bit Midgley in her right thigh and left cheek.

“I was screaming out for help. A neighbour came out but she was just too frightened to come near them. Eventually, after my kicking and whacking them, they just walked away. By then another neighbour came out with a steel pipe but they had given up by then,” Midgley said.

She had no idea whose dogs they were. She described them as brown and caramel staffordshire bull terriers or similar.

She rushed Nim to the vet clinic, then made a report to Hastings District Council, which sent an animal control officer to take her statement.

SUPPLIED Tessa-Rose Midgley and Nim in happier times.

Nim, who will be 2 in December, is half bengal, half ragdoll.

“He is very heavily sedated and has had quite a few stitches. Fortunately he has no broken legs but they are still unsure about internal injuries,” Midgley said on Thursday.

When the vets X-rayed Nim, they discovered an old BB pellet in one of his back legs.

Midgley went to hospital to have her cuts treated.

A council spokeswoman said the matter was being investigated but it was not known who owned the dogs.