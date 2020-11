Police were called after a vehicle was allegedly seen travelling along Auckland's northwestern motorway in the wrong direction. (File photo)

A driver has been stopped from travelling the wrong way on Auckland's northwestern motorway.

Police received several reports of a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic about 7.50pm on Thursday.

Did you see the vehicle? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Police found the driver and signalled for them to stop.

The person was taken into custody without incident.

Police are speaking to the person, whom they believe has a health condition.