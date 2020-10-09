Christchurch bar significantly damaged in early morning blaze

The C Motel on Cashel St was evacuated at 5am on Friday after flames ripped through the roof of the nearby Fitz Sports Bar.

A Christchurch bar has been significantly damaged in an early morning blaze, forcing the evacuation of a nearby motel.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman Daniel Reilly said four crews responded to the fire at The Fitz Sports Bar, on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Cashel St, at 5am on Friday.

Flames were clearly visible from the roof of the building when crews arrived, Reilly said.

The fire was contained by 6.30am. It was too early to tell whether it was suspicious, he said.

Steven Walton/Stuff Authorities entered the bar just before 8.30am on Friday.

The C-Motel on Cashel St was evacuated by police as a precaution.

Manager Raymond Sim said he was woken by police about 5am.

“When [the police] were banging, I thought it was some drunk [people],” he said.

“As soon as I stepped out, I opened the door, I could smell the smoke and feel the smoke around."

Steven Walton/Stuff Manager of the C motel, Raymond Sim, smelt smoke from the blaze when his motel was evacuated about 5am this morning.

He could see flames on the roof and thought it looked like “a pretty big fire”, he said.

Sim said 29 people in the C-Motel went to a nearby motel until they were allowed back inside just before 8am.

A fire investigator would be at the scene on Friday morning.

Two people wearing protective gear entered the bar just before 8.30am.

Stuff Four crews responded to the fire at the Fitz Sports Bar.

A man, who identified himself as one of the owners of the bar, declined to comment.

Two lanes of northbound traffic on Fitzgerald Ave reopened about 7am, while Cashel St remained closed.