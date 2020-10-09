Ewen Chatfield's fancy footwork steals the show at Hutt Valley Sports Awards

Cricketing great and Hutt Valley Sports Legend inductee Ewen Chatfield jives to the tune of Crocodile Rock.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, two former All Blacks, a World Cup winning Silver Fern and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern all played second fiddle to a twinkle toed 70-year-old cricketer on Thursday night.

Cricketing great Ewen Chatfield has been honoured as a legend at the Hutt Valley Sports Awards.

Chatfield, who is affectionately known as the Naenae Express and Chatty, is also a keen rock and roll dancer.

After recounting his near death experience, where he was hit in the head by English fast bowler Peter Lever on debut in 1975, Chatfield thrilled the crowd by dancing to the tune of Crocodile Rock.

READ MORE:

* The Naenae Express Ewen Chatfield retires from club cricket at 68

* Nick Willis leads from the front for Hutt Valley Sports Awards

* Mayor Wayne Guppy supports new Hutt Valley Sports Awards



The Supreme Award winner went to Silver Fern World Cup-winning defender Karin Burger.

South African-born Burger started her New Zealand career with Naenae Collegians United and retains close links to the Hutt Valley club, where she coaches and mentors.

Brady Dyer Hutt Valley Sports Awards Supreme Winner and World Cup-winner Silver Fern, Karin Burger.

She told the audience she had started playing netball at six and although she did not have any netball heroes, she greatly admired fellow South Africans Irene van Dyke and Leanna de Bruin.

Winning the award was something she had never dreamed of when she came to Lower Hutt from South Africa nine years ago.

The support she has received from Naenae netball stalwart Jo Paroa, who had taken her in and treated her like a daughter, had been crucial to her development as a player.

Burger said Paroa and the Naenae netball community had continued to support her career with the Central Pulse and Silver Ferns.

Brady Dyer Ewen Chatfield played for Naenae for 50 years. He is a keen dancer.

It was Chatfield, however, who stole the show. Having first played for Naenae in 1968, he only retired in 2019.

He recalled his first first-class scalp, Cantabrian Cran Bull, and spoke about his debut and being hit by Lever.

It was only the prompt action of English physiotherapist Bernard Thomas that saved his life after he swallowed his tongue.

Supplied Watched by an anxious New Zealand cricket captain Bevan Congdon, the injured Ewen Chatfield is carried from Eden Park by St John paramedics.

The first thing he could recall after being resuscitated was waking up in the ambulance and being asked if he could remember the score (which he could).

Sports broadcaster Jason Pine recalled many of his great performances, noting that Sir Richard Hadlee would not have been as successful without Chatfield at the other end.

The evening started with a video link to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who congratulated all the finalists and acknowledged the importance of community sport. She was followed by Hutt resident Dr Bloomfield who paid tribute to organiser Ken Laban, who had rescheduled the awards three times due to Covid-19.

Like New Zealanders, who had come together collectively to defeat Covid-19, Laban had shown real leadership by overcoming the problems caused by the pandemic, he said.

With more than 1200 people attendees, the awards were the biggest in New Zealand, Bloomfield said.

Brady Dyer Dr Ashley Bloomfield used the Hutt Valley Sports Awards to acknowledge the contribution New Zealanders made in defeating Covid-19.

The night was also a big one for the Randwick League Club, which earlier in the month lost its greatest player John Whittaker. The crowd was asked to stand and remember Kiwi no 485, who played in four world cups and was known as Pineapple.

Laban said he was delighted with the reception Chatfield received, which showed how much community sport is still valued. Chatfield continued playing for Naenae whenever he could, despite being a fixture in the Black Caps for over a decade.

“Chatty is just one of those sportspeople that everybody loves. To think that he was still playing for Naenae when he was nearly 70 is just amazing.”

The audience included former All Black captain Andy Leslie and 2011 World Cup hero Piri Weepu.

The current awards were started by Laban in 2011, with help from what is now Stuff. Previous Supreme winners include 1500m runner Nick Willis, All Blacks Jeremy Thrush and Weepu, and hockey greats Peter Miskimmin and Stephen Jenness.

Legends include cricketer John Reid, Melbourne Cup winner Jimmy Cassidy, multisport athlete Jill Westenra, softball great Naomi Shaw and All White greats Grant Turner, Barry Pickering and Malcolm Dunford. Laban said the quality of such names showed how important sport is to the Hutt Valley.