Invercargill city councillor calls on Sir Tim Shadbolt to resign

Invercargill city councillor Alex Crackett has called on Sir Tim Shadbolt to resign the mayoralty.

An Invercargill city councillor believes Sir Tim Shadbolt is an “absent mayor” who is no longer up to the job and he should resign.

Councillor Alex Crackett has spoken out, saying Shadbolt was struggling to keep up with city and national affairs and was not fulfilling his role.

“For him to retain the mana that he really deserves, he should [stand down].”

Crackett’s criticism of Shadbolt’s performance came on the same day as deputy mayor Toni Biddle announced she was resigning from the council.

Biddle said she had experienced difficulties within the council and in her personal life in the past 12 months, which had led to her decision to resign.

In a statement to media, Biddle acknowledged Shadbolt, saying he had been a “sincere gentleman” who had demonstrated to her his genuine love for people on many occasions.

The council would consider the position of deputy mayor at the October 27 council meeting, and a by-election process would begin to replace Biddle on the council.

Crackett said she understood Shadbolt had been voted in by the people, but added: “It’s really hard to watch a man with so much mana and respect in our community failing so obviously, and being oblivious to it, almost.”

The deputy mayor was effectively doing Shadbolt’s job for him, she said.

Shadbolt, in a written statement, said: “It is a low-blow for a councillor to use a resignation as an opportunity to promote herself and to further an untrue smear campaign that she started prior to the last elections.

“We should be recognising Cr Biddle's contribution to the city, not starting WW3 for one councillor’s political gain.”

He said Crackett was exhibiting the type of “toxic behaviour” that was a key factor in Biddle's decision to withdraw from the council.

Crackett said she expected her head to be “on a platter” for speaking against Shadbolt, given his standing in the community.

“He is so loved in the Invercargill community, and he deserves that because he has put Invercargill on the map, he deserves the respect ... I would love to see him retire with the respect and the mana that he is due.”

The council had restructured its committees this year to alleviate some of the pressures on Shadbolt “because he simply was not doing the job”, she said.

“We needed to wrap around him and support him to change the governance structure, so the council could get the work done.”

She said Shadbolt was not fulfilling his role. She claimed he was confused over the major three waters reform and the “completely different” fresh water legislation, and said he would discuss particular issues at meetings “and within half an hour he has forgotten it”.

“He will stand up to speak on behalf of the council at a meeting and will speak completely irrelevantly or off topic, he doesn’t know why he’s there.”

Shadbolt said Crackett needed to understand that the council was a team.

“Now, more than ever it is important that we show unity for the city.

“I rarely see Cr Crackett appear at functions and community meetings so she would be completely unaware of my workload. Instead she chooses to perpetuate myths about my health and engagements.”

He believed it would be inappropriate to discuss Crackett's own performance on the council over the past four years, “other than to say that she has allowed herself to become a puppet for a very negative faction”.

Shadbolt said he remained committed to his obligations to the city and his job performance, and he thanked Biddle for her four years of “devoted service".

In May, Shadbolt said he had lost his trust in Biddle, but it appears they have made up.

Crackett said she had no aspirations for the mayoralty.

“This isn’t about me, it’s about being honest to the community because they deserve it.”

She refuted allegations about being part of any toxicity and defended her work record, saying she had attended events on Shadbolt’s behalf.

“His worship is a master politician and it continually astounds me how he will spin anything to provide a rhetoric.

“I also wish to thank Cr Biddle, especially for the precarious position she has been in.”