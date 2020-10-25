Dying Auckland woman's final wish to find homes for her 23 special needs cats

Cancer patient Suzanne Paul has updated her will and arranged her funeral. Now she just needs homes for her rescue cats.

A woman with terminal cancer is hoping to fulfil her final wish by finding new homes for 23 cats she’s rescued over 21 years.

Suzanne Paul, 77, of Auckland’s Mt Roskill, was told in September she would only have nine months to live after doctors discovered a tumour the size of an egg in her uterus.

The news didn’t come as a shock to Paul – since 2013 she's noticed her energy decrease. Three years ago, she said, she didn’t even have the energy to cook.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Suzanne Paul is racing against time to see her beloved pets with new owners.

Doctors kept putting it down to her old age, she said, and she also developed arthritis, bad knees and a bad back.

In March, when New Zealand was in lockdown, Paul said she started experiencing excruciating pain in her abdomen. Every time she sat down, it “felt like I was sitting on a knife”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Paul says she wasn’t surprised when she found out she had cancer – she had felt something was amiss with her health for a long time.

Finally, the doctors discovered the tumour.

Haunting words followed: She only had nine months to live, six if things got worse. The cancer was incurable and inoperable.

“They said the cancer was everywhere. I wasn’t surprised, I just sat there and thought, okay, what happens now?”

She was provided options of chemotherapy and the possibility of a hysterectomy if that worked.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The cats range from five to 20 years and have been rescued by Paul over 21 years.

Her immediate thoughts were of her cats. Working alongside animal groups, Paul, through the years, had rescued old cats that people didn’t want to adopt.

Today, she has 23 colony and stray cats, ranging from five to 20 years old.

The oldest of the cats, Whiskers, is a domestic shorthair cat, and the youngest are All Black, Flash and Cash, who were dumped on her door step days before Christmas three years ago.

Paul said it’s her priority to see the cats go to new homes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Paul says she owes her cats a lot. Her final wish is to see them in new homes before she dies.

“Everything else is sorted, I’ve done my funeral arrangements and my will, this is the only thing left to do.

“When I die, there won’t be anything left in this house. I’ve spent years caring for these guys, and they can’t be left to their own devices.”

Community Cat Coalition’s Jewels Annabell said all the cats will be desexed and microchipped before they are re-homed.

Great South Vets in Papatoetoe, south Auckland, has agreed to treat any health conditions the animals may have for half the normal price.

Annabell said they urgently need people to come forward to offer homes for the cats, “before it’s too late”.

However, people should understand the cats deserve a lot of patience, care and love, and they will be matched with the right people.

“Everyone wants a cute little kitten, not an older cat, some with health issues,” Annabell said.

“Each one is different from the other, they give unconditionally and the worse thing about it is that you can treat them abominably, and they’d still love you.”

Annabell said anyone interested can contact her directly on 021 633 699 or email secretary@catcoalition.org.nz.